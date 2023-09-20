DWD: Aug. local employment data, unemployment data released

Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development
Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development(DWD)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development is releasing the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates of employment and unemployment statistics for Wisconsin metropolitan areas, major cities, and counties in Wis. for Aug. 2023.

DWD reports in a press release, in brief, the nonseasonally adjusted data for Wis. shows:

  • Preliminary August 2023 unemployment rates rose in Wisconsin’s 35 largest cities over the month. Over the year, unemployment rates increased in 35 cities.
  • Preliminary August 2023 unemployment rates decreased in one Wisconsin county and rose in 71 counties over the month and decreased or stayed the same in 5 of 72 Wisconsin counties over the year.

The data is available to be accessed HERE.

The press release is available HERE.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis Hakes
Chippewa County Board will hold discussion on Sheriff Hakes in October meeting
Sheriff Hakes
Sheriff Hakes releases statement on Chippewa County Board investigation
Lake Hallie arrests
3 people in custody following traffic stop in Lake Hallie
Luke Boyea
Augusta PD: Man suspected of 3rd OWI offense
Roland Staves
Sex offender to be released, live in Chippewa County

Latest News

Brian Sanders
Sparta man convicted of sex crimes against a child
"What's Happening at the Pablo?" (9/20/23)
"What's Happening at the Pablo?" (9/20/23)
13 First Alert Forecast (9/20/23)
13 First Alert Forecast (9/20/23)
Fatal Fire
Man dead after structure fire in Tomah