DWD: Aug. local employment data, unemployment data released

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development is releasing the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates of employment and unemployment statistics for Wisconsin metropolitan areas, major cities, and counties in Wis. for Aug. 2023.

DWD reports in a press release, in brief, the nonseasonally adjusted data for Wis. shows:

Preliminary August 2023 unemployment rates rose in Wisconsin’s 35 largest cities over the month. Over the year, unemployment rates increased in 35 cities.

Preliminary August 2023 unemployment rates decreased in one Wisconsin county and rose in 71 counties over the month and decreased or stayed the same in 5 of 72 Wisconsin counties over the year.

