Interview: What’s Happening at the Pablo Center?

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - This Fall is a busy one at the Pablo Center in Eau Claire.

A family show, “Reza: Edge of Illusion”, is happening Sunday, September 24 at 3 p.m. Reza is a cutting-edge magician including making motorcycles and helicopters appear out of thin air.

On October 2, you can catch Motown and Soul for a new generation with Uptown.

There is a juried art exhibition, Confluence of Art, starting this week, September 22 and running until November 12.

It features recent works by regional artists. An artist reception and award ceremony will be held October 6.

