Interview: What’s Happening at the Pablo Center?

By Judy Clark
Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - This Fall is a busy one at the Pablo Center in Eau Claire.

A family show, “Reza: Edge of Illusion”, is happening Sunday, September 24 at 3 p.m. Reza is a cutting-edge magician including making motorcycles and helicopters appear out of thin air.

On October 2, you can catch Motown and Soul for a new generation with Uptown.

There is a juried art exhibition, Confluence of Art, starting this week, September 22 and running until November 12.

It features recent works by regional artists. An artist reception and award ceremony will be held October 6.

Pablo Center Website

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis Hakes
Chippewa County Board will hold discussion on Sheriff Hakes in October meeting
Lake Hallie arrests
3 people in custody following traffic stop in Lake Hallie
Luke Boyea
Augusta PD: Man suspected of 3rd OWI offense
Roland Staves
Sex offender to be released, live in Chippewa County
David Edaburn
Authorities investigating suspected murder in Burnett County, suspect in custody

Latest News

All proceeds from the annual fundraiser are returned to service projects in the Eau Claire area.
Paul Bunyan Flapjack Feed to Support Kiwanis Club on September 23rd
Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra
Interview: Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra to begin 49th season
OPTHAMOLOGY DEPARTMENT AT MAYO CLINIC HEALTH SYSTEM – RED CEDAR
KING’S CLOSET