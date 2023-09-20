La Crosse Man Charged with Gun Crime

MADISON, Wis. (DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE UNITED STATES ATTORNEY TIMOTHY M. O’SHEA WESTERN DISTRICT OF WISCONSIN PRESS RELEASE) - Shane L. Tucker, 30, La Crosse, Wisconsin, is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. The indictment alleges that on July 20, 2023, Tucker possessed a .22 caliber handgun.

If convicted, Tucker faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in federal prison. The charge against him is the result of an investigation by the La Crosse Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Corey Stephan is handling the prosecution.

