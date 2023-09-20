New ‘album’ by federal agency focuses on safety

A new album by the Consumer Product Safety Commission is tailored to young adults.
A new album by the Consumer Product Safety Commission is tailored to young adults.(Source: CPSC/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Get ready for some sick beats, courtesy of the federal government.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has released an “album” called “We’re Safety Now Haven’t We.”

It has several songs with safety-related messages aimed at young adults, like reminding them to wear a helmet and putting the phone away while driving.

The album can be found on the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s website, where downloads are available, and its YouTube channel.

The song “Protect Ya Noggin’” also has a Spanish version.

The songs could eventually pop up on Spotify and Apple Music.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Travis Hakes
Chippewa County Board will hold discussion on Sheriff Hakes in October meeting
Lake Hallie arrests
3 people in custody following traffic stop in Lake Hallie
Luke Boyea
Augusta PD: Man suspected of 3rd OWI offense
Roland Staves
Sex offender to be released, live in Chippewa County
David Edaburn
Authorities investigating suspected murder in Burnett County, suspect in custody

Latest News

Attorney General Merrick Garland is facing scrutiny from a House panel on Wednesday.
Attorney General Garland faces GOP questioning on authority of prosecutor in Hunter Biden case
FILE - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs the weekly cabinet meeting in...
Biden pledges to address ‘hard issues’ related to democracy as he meets with Israel’s Netanyahu
Fatal Fire
1 person dead after structure fire in Tomah
In this photo provided by the University of Liverpool, an excavation crew uncovers parts of a...
Simple log structure may be the oldest example of early humans building with wood