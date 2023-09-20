Paul Bunyan Flapjack Feed to Support Kiwanis Club on September 23rd

By Bob Gallaher
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 7:22 AM CDT
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - 65th Annual Kiwanis Paul Bunyan Flapjack Day Set! The Kiwanis Club of Eau Claire (Thursday Noon Club), will conduct its Kiwanis Paul Bunyan Flapjack Day fundraiser on Saturday, September 23. The event runs from 7am – 2pm at the Memorial High School Cafeteria in Eau Claire. Festival Foods is a proud sponsor of this event.

Members of this Kiwanis Club, affiliated youth clubs, and area Festival Foods grocery stores are now selling advanced tickets. Prices are $10.00 (adult) and $5.00 (children under 12). Children 3 and under are free.

The all-you-care-to eat meal includes pancakes, sausages, applesauce, bananas, blueberries, orange juice, coffee, and milk. Paul Bunyan and the famous “Pancake Man” are slated to appear. In addition, they will have a representative of the Eau Claire Police Department present to pass out free children’s books as part of the Kiwanis ‘n Cops ‘n Kids Program.

