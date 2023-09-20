Pepin County Man Charged with Illegally Possessing Firearm & Ammunition

MADISON, Wis. (DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE UNITED STATES ATTORNEY TIMOTHY M. O’SHEA WESTERN DISTRICT OF WISCONSIN PRESS RELEASE) - Jesse Turnmire, 34, Durand, Wisconsin, is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. The indictment alleges that on July 7, 2023, Turnmire possessed a .22 caliber revolver and ammunition.

If convicted, Turnmire faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in federal prison. The charge against him is the result of an investigation by the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert Anderson is handling the prosecution.

PRESS RELEASE

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.