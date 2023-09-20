Restaurant and Bakery in downtown La Crosse announces closure

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A longtime restaurant and bakery in the heart of downtown La Crosse is closing it’s doors next month.

Earlier this month, Fayze’s Restaurant and Bakery on 4th and Pearl Street in La Crosse announced on Facebook that it will be closing it’s doors on or before October 8th.

Justin smith, the owner of nearby Rudy’s drive-in and a member of the Wisconsin restaurant association, says the restaurant will be missed by many in the city

“They’ve been around a long time. It’s a sad thing to see. I remember going there as a child. I’ve had many meals there. I’m just sad to see another locally owned business going out of business,” says Smith.

Smith says Fayze’s is a popular destination in La Crosse. The restaurant has been operating since the 80′s.

“I’ve brought my kids there. Obviously, they were well known for their breakfast, just going down there getting the omelets, the pancakes. It’s just kind of what people do for Oktoberfest coming up. Tapping of the golden keg. It’s a well known restaurant that people are going to miss,” says Smith.

Fayze’s owners say the weight of difficulty with a scarce workforce and constantly increasing food prices prompted the closure. Something Smith says he sees as well.

“Staffing is always one of the hardest things to do. It’s many hours. It’s many days, it’s food cost, it’s food shortages. So, I mean, it’s a variety of things that you deal with every day, day in and day out, owning your own business. Staffing is a big part of it because you need every one of your staff members, plus some to get by and help serve the customers,” says Smith.

The Fayze’s owners wrote on Facebook that their hearts are heavy, and thanked their customers and staff. Fayze’s staff say they plan on remaining open through October 8th, but that may change, and they will update the community when they know more.

