Scoot Dogs rev their engines for Bob's House for Dogs

By Ellie Jo Pomerleau
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -An Eau Claire scooter club is encouraging people to strap on their helmets and get scootin’ in support of man’s best friend.

Scoot Dawgs, a scooter club of around 20 members dedicated to supporting dog-related charities, will be hosting a Poker Run on Sunday, Sep. 24 to support Bob’s House for Dogs. All makes of transportation are welcome to join the Scoot Dawgs on the over-30-mile ride that will begin at Brickhouse Pub & Grub in Eau Claire. The President of Scoot Dawgs, A.J. Haut, said people can also win a prize at this poker-themed event.

“At each stop, we are going to pick up one card,” Haut said. “The person at the end of five stops will have the best hand and they get a year’s worth of free gasoline.”

Haut said some of the stops on the Poker Run will be at Lake Hallie Bar & Grill, Sportsmans Bar, The 1st & Goal, and the Brickhouse Pub & Grub. Registration for the ride will be at Brickhouse at 11 a.m. The registration fee is $10. All proceeds will support Bob’s House for Dogs. Haut also said there will also be a free hotdog bar at the event.

To stay up to date on the Scoot Dawgs Scootin’ for Dawgs you can find them on Facebook here.

