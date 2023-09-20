Sparta man convicted of sex crimes against a child

Brian Sanders
Brian Sanders(COURTESY: MONROE COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY'S OFFICE)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Sparta man is convicted of sex crimes against a child.

Monroe County District Attorney Kevin Croninger is announcing that a Monroe County Jury convicted 49-year-old Brian Sanders of all 19 counts against him on Sept. 19, 2023.

According to the District Attorney, the several convictions include child enticement and 3rd degree sexual assault.

The District Attorney says the convictions are related to conduct Sanders engaged in between the years of 2015 and 2017 in Sparta.

The District Attorney also explains that eight of the convictions call for Sanders to be sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of release.

Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 11, 2023.

