SportScene 13 for Tuesday, September 19th

By JD Danielson
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Another busy night of prep volleyball action features tons of matchups across western Wisconsin.

Matchups include Chippewa Falls hosting SPASH, Regis taking on Osseo-Fairchild, Fall Creek battling Bloomer, McDonell facing Stanley-Boyd, Cadott playing host to Thorp, Spring Valley warring with Colfax, and Elk Mound facing off with Boyceville.

Plus, prep boys soccer action with matchups featuring North against River Falls, Memorial against Menomonie, Marshfield Columbus against McDonell/Regis, and Rice Lake against Hudson.

Also, UW-Eau Claire travels to St. Olaf for a women’s soccer match.

Finally, the UW-Eau Claire volleyball team readies for their September 20th I-94 rivalry matchup against UW-Stout.

