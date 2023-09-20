Summer-like temperatures in store ahead of much-needed rain chances this weekend

Sunshine and some clouds characterized our Tuesday with breezy south-southeast winds helping to drive temperatures back above average in the upper 70s this afternoon. Variable cloud cover will take us through tonight with a chance for scattered showers and storms south of I-90 as a warm front slowly lifts from the southwest. Winds will turn lighter from the east-southeast, and should we have a pro-longed period of clearing, patchy fog may develop late as temperatures cool near our dew points in the upper 50s and low 60s. A mostly sunny sky is expected tomorrow as our front continues its track northeast with occasional breezes from the south. It will feel summer-like out with highs forecast to reach the mid-80s, while dew points climb into the low and mid-60s with humidity turning noticeable.

A warm front lifts over the area with summer-like temperatures (WEAU)

Similar weather is expected on Thursday before extra clouds filter in at night and into the day on Friday as a few pieces of upper energy approach the area. These may touch off a few isolated showers or storms, especially later in the day with some sunshine and temperatures right around 80. The start of fall this weekend looks to bring increasing chances for rain and a few thunderstorms as we watch a slow-moving storm system organize over the Great Plains. There is still some uncertainty regarding the timing and strength of this weather-maker, but we’ll have chances for scattered showers and storms on Saturday as winds turn breezy at times from the east-southeast. Highs will be closer to average in the mid-70s with most places right around normal on Sunday as the low pressure system draws closer. Mainly cloudy skies and another chance for showers will close out the weekend with persistent winds. Next week will start off with yet another chance at some showers as our surface low remains parked in the region with the parent upper low staying cut off from the mean flow. Some places, including the Chippewa Valley, may not escape the 60s with some moderation possible by Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.