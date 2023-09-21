Beautiful Thursday before cooler temperatures and rain chances welcome in the fall season

WEAU 13 First Alert Weather Forecast
By Derrek Dalman
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Sunshine prevailed near and north of I-94 this afternoon with a few more clouds in our southern counties. As a result, temperatures were in the low to mid-70s with the rest of the area rising into the 80s. It will be a pleasant night with mostly clear skies in the Chippewa Valley and partly to mostly cloudy conditions farther south. Winds will turn lighter from the south-southeast with lows cooling into the upper 50s and low 60s. Tomorrow will feature more sunshine across the area with hints at a stray pop-up shower by evening, though most locations are expected to stay dry. A few breezes are possible from the east and southeast with afternoon highs climbing back above average to the mid-80s.

Skies will remain mostly clear through tomorrow night before clouds increase Friday, ahead of our next weather-maker that will start to take shape out west. Isolated showers and storms will be possible during the day with temperatures in the upper 70s. Better chances of rain still look to come over the weekend as we welcome in the fall season with surface low pressure slowly building over the Northern Plains. A parent upper-level low will also move in tandem, only helping to strengthen the storm system as a whole with scattered showers and storms possible Saturday. At this time, any severe weather looks to stay southwest of the area. Our best chances for showers look to come at night and into the day on Sunday with the low drawing closer. After kicking off the weekend in the mid-70s, we’ll struggle to get out of the upper 60s on Sunday. The strength of this system is still somewhat uncertain, but an early look at rainfall amounts by Sunday evening gives Western Wisconsin a chance at seeing between a half inch and an inch of rain. The highest amounts currently look to reside over Minnesota and points west, but a shift in the track and strength of the storm could change things. Low pressure will be hard-pressed to move out of the region on Monday with additional chances for some showers under a mainly cloudy sky. Dry conditions could return towards the mid-week with temperatures around 70.

