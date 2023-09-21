Cobban Bridge to be closed for pavement work on both sides of structure

MADISON, Wis. (WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION PRESS RELEASE) - The Cobban Bridge on County TT between WIS 178 and County K in Chippewa County will be closed Monday and Tuesday for pavement work on both sides of the structure.

Motorists needing to cross the Chippewa River will have to use either the County Y bridge at Jim Falls or the WIS 64 bridge in Cornell.

For more information regarding traffic impacts, transportation news and improvement project updates in Wisconsin’s Northwest Region:

Follow us on Twitter: @WisDOTnorthwest

Visit the region’s 511 website: projects.511wi.gov/region/northwest/

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.