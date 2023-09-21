DHS awarding grants to 6 law enforcement agencies

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is awarding grants to six law enforcement agencies to support their work addressing the opioid epidemic in Wis.

According to information from the DHS, the Buffalo, Columbia, Eau Claire, Marathon, and Sawyer County Sheriff’s Offices, and the Village of Cottage Grove Police Department will are set to receive funds intended to support community drug disposal programs, programs that keep people with an opioid use disorder out of jail, medication-assisted treatment for opioid use disorder education and awareness training for staff, and treatment for incarcerated people with an opioid use disorder.

“This funding is critically important as we continue to support those on the front lines of Wisconsin’s opioid epidemic and local prevention, treatment, and recovery efforts,” Governor Tony Evers said. “It allows law enforcement to prioritize harm reduction, protect the safety and well-being of families in communities across our state, and compassionately help those who are struggling with substance use.”

“Law enforcement agencies are key partners in our efforts to build strong communities,” DHS Secretary-designee Kirsten Johnson, said. “With these grants, we’re giving them resources to advance our shared goals of improving the quality of life for the people and communities we serve by promoting hope, health, and healing.”

A press release from the DHS provides the following grant amounts:

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office is receiving $4,950 for community drug disposal programs.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is receiving $290,605 to educate and train staff on medication-assisted treatment for opioid use disorder and treat jail residents with an opioid use disorder.

The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office is receiving $350,000 for community drug disposal programs, programs to keep people with an opioid use disorder out of jail, and to train staff on medication-assisted treatment for an opioid use disorder.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is receiving $214,625 to educate and train staff on medication-assisted treatment for opioid use disorder and to treat jail residents with an opioid use disorder.

The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office is receiving $260,000 for programs to keep people with an opioid use disorder out of jail and to educate staff on medication-assisted treatment for opioid use disorder.

The Village of Cottage Grove Police Department is receiving $1,000 for community drug disposal programs.

Additional information is available HERE.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.