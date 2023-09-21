Eau Claire Police Department made aware of phone scam

ECPD
ECPD(Dazia Cummings)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Police Department is aware of a phone scam, according to a Facebook post.

The Facebook post via the Eau Claire Police Department Facebook page states, “We have been made aware that scammers are spoofing the phone number of the Eau Claire Communications Center and pretending to be officers. They are demanding money and threatening arrest if the money isn’t sent. Neither the EC Comm Center nor the ECPD will call and demand money. This is always a scam.”

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tammy Baldwin in Eau Claire at CVTC
Baldwin Calls out NFL’s Poor Scheduling that Leaves Packers Fans High and Dry, and Reintroduces Go Pack Go Act
Sheriff Hakes
Sheriff Hakes releases statement on Chippewa County Board investigation
Travis Hakes
Chippewa County Board will hold discussion on Sheriff Hakes in October meeting
Hakes made a guarantee of accountability and transparency as sheriff, ahead of November 2022...
Sheriff Hakes stands by former promise of accountability after misconduct allegations
There’s no word on the nature of the threat.
Chippewa Falls Man Charged with Gun & Drug Crimes

Latest News

The Eau Claire City-County Health Department.
Health Department: Fall temperatures increase chance of rabies exposure
Thomas Kent
Sex offender to be released into the City of Eau Claire
UWEC hosts free speech event
UWEC hosts free speech event
Bloomer expands veterans memorial with tank
Bloomer expands veterans memorial with tank