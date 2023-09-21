Eau Claire Police Department made aware of phone scam

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Police Department is aware of a phone scam, according to a Facebook post.

The Facebook post via the Eau Claire Police Department Facebook page states, “We have been made aware that scammers are spoofing the phone number of the Eau Claire Communications Center and pretending to be officers. They are demanding money and threatening arrest if the money isn’t sent. Neither the EC Comm Center nor the ECPD will call and demand money. This is always a scam.”

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.