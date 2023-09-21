Ginormous Pumpkin Festival features pumpkins that are no small feat

ELEVA, Wis. (WEAU) -Fall is almost here, and with fall comes pumpkins, giant, pumpkins.

The 5th Annual River Prairie Ginormous Pumpkin Festival will be taking place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in River Prairie Park on Saturday. Sep. 23. The event is free to attend and will feature many pumpkin-themed events including a baking contest, an animal costume contest, races, and a pumpkin weigh-off.

Master gardener Brian Mathiowetz will be competing in the ginormous pumpkin weigh-off for his 5th year. He said growing a ginormous pumpkin is no small feat.

“You have to have a good seed, you have to know your soil, you have to understand what your soil makeup is, the microbiome activity that helps the roots grow and the plant grows,” Mathiowetz said.

Mathiowetz said he spends about four hours a day working on growing his ginormous pumpkin. He will be entering his over 1,800-pound pumpkin named Gracie into this year’s weigh-off. You can see Gracie yourself during the pumpkin weigh-off between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Saturday. For more information on this year’s festival click here.

