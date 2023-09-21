Groundbreaking for renovated Menomonie Lions Memorial

By WEAU Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - A memorial at a Menomonie park is undergoing a major remodel after the original was damaged in a severe storm decades ago.

A groundbreaking for the new Menomonie Lions Memorial was held in Wakanda Park Wednesday.

The memorial was damaged by a derecho in July 1980, and according to the Menomonie Lions, renovations will take about 2 years to complete.

The renovations will include benches for the public to use, as well as a concrete lion statue, flag poles, and upgraded name plates for members to have their name etched into the memorial.

“Our imprint on this park is quite extensive,” said Lawrence Lightfield, Menomonie Lions Foundation President. “If you look around, most of the shelters here in this park have been built with Lions labor and and Lions funding.”

More information on how to donate towards Menomonie Lions community works can be found here and here.

