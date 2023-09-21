Health Department: Fall temperatures increase chance of rabies exposure

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - According to the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, as temperatures drop, bats and other animals often look for a new home indoors.

The Health Department says this increases the chance for bats to have contact with people and pets.

“If you find a bat in your home and you know or think the bat may have come in contact with a human and/or a family pet, it is important to try and capture the bat and call the Health Department at 715-839-4718 so it can be submitted for rabies testing,” Savannah Bergman, Rabies Program Manager at the Health Department, said.

In Wis., skunks and bats are the animals most likely to carry the rabies virus, according to the Health Department.

“When capturing a bat, it is important to not expose yourself to the animal. Wear leather gloves and use an ice cream pail, coffee can, or similar-sized container to capture the bat. Then call the Health Department to walk through your situation and determine if the bat needs to be sent in for testing,” Bergman said.

The Health Department says if you, your family, or your pets are exposed to a bat or wild animal, call your doctor right away and report the incident to the Health Department by calling 715-839-4718.

Additional information is available HERE.

