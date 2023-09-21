Interview: CVTG presents “Bright Star”

By Judy Clark
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild presents the new Broadway musical, “Bright Star”, September 28-30 and October 1 at the Pablo Center. Director Keith Lorasch talks about the upcoming production.

News Release:

Inspired by a real event and featuring the Grammy-nominated Bluegrass score by Steven Martin and Edie Brickell, Broadway’s BRIGHT STAR tells a sweeping tale of love and redemption set against the rich backdrop of the American South in the 1920s and ‘40s.

When literary editor Alice Murphy meets a young soldier just home from World War II, he awakens her longing for the child she once lost. Haunted by their unique connection, Alice sets out on a journey to understand her past – and what she finds has the power to transform both of their lives. Propelled by an ensemble of onstage musicians and dancers, the story unfolds as a rich tapestry of deep emotion, beautiful melodies and powerfully moving performances. Bright Star is a refreshingly genuine uplifting theatrical journey.

“The musical is gentle-spirited and moves with an easygoing grace where others prance and strut. And it tells a sentiment-spritzed story — of lives torn apart and made whole again — that you might be more likely to encounter in black and white, flickering from your flat-screen on Turner Classic Movies.” – New York Times

“We’ll happily waft along to down-home heaven, which is precisely where the show aims to take us.” – Variety

Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild presents the Broadway Musical BRIGHT STAR

7:30pm, September 28-30 and 1:30pm, October 1

The Jamf Theatre, Pablo Center

Adults/Seniors $35 Students $15

Tickets: online or call 715-832-7529

Rated PG-13, Adult situations.

