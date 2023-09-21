Interview: NAMIWalks-Chippewa Valley

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The first NAMIWalks-Chippewa Valley walk is Saturday, September 30, 2023.

NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Chippewa Valley was founded in 2010 and is one of 26 local affiliates of NAMI Wisconsin. It serves the counties of Eau Claire, Chippewa and Dunn.

The mission is to provide education, support, and advocacy to those living with a mental health condition and their families.

The walk on September 23 will be held at Carson Park in Eau Claire, with registration at 9 a.m. and the walk at 10 a.m.

