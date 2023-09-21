New food at Lambeau Field: Packers reveal new menu items

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Ahead of the first regular season home game, the Green Bay Packers revealed their new concession food items on Wednesday! New season, new items, with a little something for everyone.

From the savory to spicy: there are 11 new menu items looking to curb fans’ appetite. Thanks to renovations, the opportunities are endless.

“The whole 300 level concourse got redone from belly up stands, to walk in grab and go, market places, so we really tried to mirror the food to all the new stands,” said Zac Ladubec, The Delaware North Executive Chef.

The new items include the huddle up hot chicken sandwich that’s got a garlic aioli, pickles, Mike’s Hot Honey and Huddle Up Spice, and comes with a side of salt and pepper chips.

Also a fun one: Mozzarella stick grilled cheese - it’s battered mozzarella cheese, combined with marinara sauce, pepperoni, and more cheese on sourdough bread.

“We always try to come up with one that’s a little out there so that’s what we did with that one,” said Ladubec.

Another one that just makes sense in Wisconsin: a Northwoods fish fry

Of course, we had to ask the chef - who is originally from Waupaca – what’s his favorite new item.

“The pizza is my favorite. we did a lot of testing with them and being Wisconsin and the frozen pizza being so big it was really fun to go through that process,” he said.

The Packers are also offering fresh options for fans, or if you have dietary needs, with this impressive fall salad. It’s a process this culinary team hopes hits fans taste buds just right.

The different foods are available in different sections of the stadium.

Here’s a full list of new concession items and where they’re located in Lambeau Field:

Mozzarella Stick Grilled Cheese: Battered mozzarella stick combined with marinara, pepperoni and shredded mozzarella on sourdough bread. Price: $14.49. Locations: Sections 138 (outer side of the concourse), 100 (outer) and 308.

Special Teams Brat: A 3:1 Johnsonville brat topped with Coca-Cola-caramelized onions, sauerkraut, bacon and BBQ aioli, all served on a pretzel bun. Price: $13.29. Locations: Sections 135 (portable), 347 (portable), Johnsonville Tailgate Village (JTV) and Miller Lite Haus 486.

Tailgater Specialty Pizza: Brew Pub Lottza Mozza pizza topped with bacon, brats, caramelized onions and mustard cheese sauce. Price: $8.49. Locations: Sections 107 (outer), 123, 305, 312, 331 and 427.

Burnt Ends: Caramelized andouille Johnsonville sausage paired with flavorful BBQ sauce. Price: $11.49. Locations: Sections 105 and 331, along with Johnsonville Tailgate Village (JTV).

Garlic Knots: Breadstick dough knotted with garlic and parmesan, served with a cup of warm marinara sauce. Price: $9.99. Location: Section 305.

Huddle Up HOT Chicken Sandwich: A flavorful Brioche bun filled with garlic aioli, bread and butter pickles, Mike’s Hot Honey and Huddle Up spice, accompanied by salt-and-pepper chips. Price: $15.99. Locations: Sections 134, 340 and 472, along with 1919 Express.

Pastrami Sub (Veteran or Rookie): Pastrami topped with Swiss cheese, beer mustard and sauerkraut, all served on a sub bun. Price: $17.49 (Veteran), $10.49 (Rookie). Location: Section 131 (outer).

Chopped Italian Sub (Veteran or Rookie): A delicious blend of ham, salami, pepperoni, Provolone, creamy Italian dressing, banana peppers, shredded lettuce, tomato and red onion. Price: $16.99 (Veteran), $10.49 (Rookie). Location: Section 131 (outer).

Hot Honey Chicken Tenders: Tyson chicken tenders drizzled with Mikes Hot Honey. Price: $12.99. Locations: Sections 138 (outer), 134 (outer), 106 (outer), 100 (outer), 300, 354, 319, 340, 326, 308, 440 (outer), 642 (outer) and 742 (outer), along with 1919 Express.

Northwoods Fish Fry: Battered Pollack served with French fries, tartar sauce and lemon. Price: $15.49. Locations: Section 100 (outer) and 407 Grab & Go.

Fall Salad: A delightful combination of romaine lettuce, pecans, dried cranberries, red onion, feta cheese, butternut squash and poppy seed dressing. Price: $11.99. Locations: Sections 138 (outer), 100 (outer), 331, 312, 686 Cenex Kitchen, and 690 Bellin Fresh Grill.

