Sex offender to be released into the City of Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Police Department is informing the public of a sex offender that is set to be released into the public.

Eau Claire Police say 67-year-old Thomas Kent is set to be released from prison on Sept. 26, 2023. Kent is set to be under supervision by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. Kent’s previous convictions include possession of child pornography and criminal trespass with identity concealed.

Kent will be released into the City of Eau Claire without a home.

According to Eau Claire police, conditions of his release include lifetime sex offender registration and GPS tracking, comply with all sex offender registrant rules, cooperate with electronic monitoring, and no unsupervised contact with minors.

