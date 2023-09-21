SportScene 13 for Wednesday, September 20th
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Regis football readies for a potential game-of-the-year Thursday night hosting Mondovi.
Plus, another stacked reel of highlights from prep football’s week five with Scene Stealers.
Finally, the WIAC volleyball season kicks off in a big way as UW-Eau Claire faces off with undefeated UW-Stout in an I-94 rivalry matchup.
