UW-Eau Claire commemorates National Constitution Day

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The University of Wisconsin Eau Claire hosted a former New York Times journalist to talk free speech Wednesday evening.

The “Freedom of the Press and Role of New Media” event featured a conversation with Bari Weiss.

She gave her thoughts and experiences about free speech and how citizens can be heard.

The even commemorated National Constitution Day at the university, which happened on Sunday.

“One of the things that we advocate strongly for at our campus is empowering students to be good citizens and to be good members of their own communities in whatever profession they go into,” said Professor Adam Kunz. He is with the political science department and explains the importance of these events. “But especially when it comes to communications and journalism, we want to instill in students a culture of thought provoking questions, of digging deep into evidence, finding evidence based sources of truth. And so when we have events like this, what we’re trying to do is model for those students the kind of profession they should have someday.”

Weiss is also the author of the book “How to Fight Anti-Semitism” and the founder of new media company “The Free Press”.

