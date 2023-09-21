UW schools see an increase in enrollment for Fall 2023

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Enrollment is reaching new heights for many UW schools.

Vice chancellor of enrollment management, Bill Felz, said UW-Eau Claire alone saw a 2.3% increase from last fall.

“All of our incoming populations are up from last year. So that includes international students, transfer students, graduate students and most importantly, our new freshmen,” Felz said.

According to Ediz Kaykayoglu, vice chancellor of enrollment and strategic initiatives, UW-Stout also gained a sizeable cohort this year.

“The numbers that we are more most excited about are the increases in our incoming first year students and really a big increases in our international student enrollments at the undergraduate and graduate level,” Kaykayoglu said.

UW-La Crosse welcome a first year class of nearly 2,300 students.

Felz said retention was a key factor in this year’s gains.

“Back in the pandemic we were at about 78% retaining first to second year. This year, our cohort that came in last year, we were looking at them being at about an 82% retention rate.”

UW-Stout’s retention rate also increased.

“This is the third straight year that we are seeing an increase in our retention rates,” Kaykayoglu said.

UW-La Crosse’s retention rates even hit a ten year high of 86.5%.

Retention is something UW campuses continuously work to improve as students may drop out after a few weeks of class.

“In probably about the first 2 to 3 weeks of a of a semester, we will probably see about 20 of our new freshmen drop off. I believe this year we are down to about 12 students leaving,” Felz said.

“Some universities see a small drop in enrollment by the ten day mark, but Stout historically has seen gains in our numbers in our graduate and undergraduate enrollment,” Kaykayoglu said.

Felz said graduation rates are also on the rise.

“Our graduation rate has gone from about 4.8 years to 4.3 years,” Felz said.

Felz said UW-Eau Claire graduates are earning $9,000 over the state’s average starting salary. His hope is that enrollment numbers continue to trend upwards in the coming years.

