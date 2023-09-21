WAGNER TAILS: Oso and Oscar

EAU CLAIRE AND CLARK COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - A happy pup who does well with strangers, other dogs and kids is available for adoption at the Clark County Humane Society.

Oso is approximately a year old. He arrived at CCHS as a stray, and he looks like he could be a Shiba Inu or husky mix. A fenced yard would be best for Oso as he is an active dog who loves to run and play.

Staff members describe Oso as a bit of a smarty pants who’s already ready to have fun. Click HERE for adoption information and the application.

--

A 10-year-old terrier mix is looking for a quiet home without children. Oscar is living at Bob’s House for Dogs after his previous owner moved into a care facility.

He enjoys walks in the yard and naps. Oscar is described as laid-back and could do well with other dogs or as the only dog. Click HERE for the adoption application.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.