500 volunteers participated in Day of Caring

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - More than 500 volunteers joined together for a day full of community service to give back to the Chippewa Valley.

Earlier today, volunteers from several local businesses and organizations participated in 40 projects at 28 different sites during the United Way’s 29th Day of Caring. One site included volunteers sorting and removing items at the Bolton Refuge House.

Ryan Ludy, executive director at United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley says the event holds value to the community in more ways than one.

“This is a day for people to come together, and realize the importance of philanthropy, the importance of volunteering and giving back to the community, and bringing friends, coworkers, employers together across the Chippewa Valley to unite for this one day”, says Ludy.

All materials used during the Day of Caring were donated from various sponsors for the annual event.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.