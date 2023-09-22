500 volunteers participated in Day of Caring

Volunteers work at the Bolton Refuge House.
Volunteers work at the Bolton Refuge House.(WEAU)
By Eleanor Bland
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - More than 500 volunteers joined together for a day full of community service to give back to the Chippewa Valley.

Earlier today, volunteers from several local businesses and organizations participated in 40 projects at 28 different sites during the United Way’s 29th Day of Caring. One site included volunteers sorting and removing items at the Bolton Refuge House.

Ryan Ludy, executive director at United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley says the event holds value to the community in more ways than one.

“This is a day for people to come together, and realize the importance of philanthropy, the importance of volunteering and giving back to the community, and bringing friends, coworkers, employers together across the Chippewa Valley to unite for this one day”, says Ludy.

All materials used during the Day of Caring were donated from various sponsors for the annual event.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tammy Baldwin in Eau Claire at CVTC
Baldwin Calls out NFL’s Poor Scheduling that Leaves Packers Fans High and Dry, and Reintroduces Go Pack Go Act
Kwik Trip's first store in South Dakota opened on Thursday, September 21, 2023.
Kwik Trip spreads into its sixth state with new store
Hakes made a guarantee of accountability and transparency as sheriff, ahead of November 2022...
Sheriff Hakes stands by former promise of accountability after misconduct allegations
Chippewa County Sheriff's Office
Report on Sheriff Hakes investigation may be released in early October
Sheriff Hakes
Sheriff Hakes releases statement on Chippewa County Board investigation

Latest News

Gundersen Pharmacy is running low on many key cancer treatment drugs.
Gundersen affected by national cancer drug shortage
13 First Alert Forecast (9/22/23)
13 First Alert Forecast (9/22/23)
Cranfest celebrates 50 years of celebrating Wisconsin's state fruit.
Cranberries take the limelight for the 50th year in Warrens
Warrens Cranberry Festival 645AM