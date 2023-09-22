AAUW holds 60th annual book sale

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The American Association of University Women is holding its 60th annual book sale in Eau Claire this weekend.

The new or gently used books are donated from members of the community.

Prices vary from 50 cent children’s books, to $4 hard cover books and all the proceeds will go toward scholarships for women and other AAUW activities.

Organizers say there are more than 10,000 books across 40 different categories available at the Eau Claire County Expo Center.

“There’s something about reading a book where you have to imagine the background that just makes it a little bit more enjoyable when it’s a really good book, at least then being be told this is what a heroine looks like, this is what the hero looks like. This is where you get your vision people the way you want to envision them”, says Margot Bouchard, board member.

The sale through Sunday, and will continue until 8 p.m tonight.

Hours on Saturday are 9:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m.

A bag sale on Sunday is scheduled 10:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m.

