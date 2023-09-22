Cranberries take the limelight for the 50th year in Warrens

WARRENS, Wis. (WEAU) -An annual celebration of all things cranberry will hit its 50 year mark of serving the Warrens community this weekend.

The 50th Annual Warrens Cranberry Festival is a three-day celebration filled with contests, shopping, and marsh tours. The annual event runs Friday, Sep. 22 through Sunday, Sep. 24 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Warrens, WI. The festival is also a registered nonprofit that has served the Warrens community since it started in 1973.

“We have done things like paid for fire trucks,” President of the Cranberry Festival, Deanna Donaldson, said. “Paid for curb and gutters so the village does not have to take on that expense. We put computers in the school, pay for show choir uniforms, we do things like playground equipment. A lot of local groups, the organizations and stuff, they come up here and make a lot for their fundraiser for the year.”

Donaldson said the festival continues to be an important event 50 years later because of the economic impact it has on the state, for attending vendors, and for Warren a small town of 360 people. Admission to the festival is free. For more information click here.

