Dry fall may have impact on leaves’ color changes

Dry conditions may lower the amount of leaf colors for this fall season
Dry conditions may lower the amount of leaf colors for this fall season(WEAU)
By Dashal Mentzel
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Fall is always a beautiful time of year to go outside and see the fall leaves. The changing of colors is one of the most notable things about the season. However, the dry conditions from the summer may dampen the fall spirit.

“The drought conditions that we’ve had in the last month or so has really stressed a lot of trees and we’ve started to see them turning brown and leaves dropping a little bit earlier than than we have in the past. And this is just a natural response to stress. They’re just going dormant a little bit earlier. But unfortunately that diminishes some of those fall displays that we’re always excited to see,” says assistant biology professor with UW-La Crosse, Adam Schneider.

Schneider says that drought isn’t normally the main factor when it comes to color change, but the dry august has made things hard on the trees.

“Trees will start changing their leaves as a response mainly to day length, more than weather conditions. But the real dry august we’ve been having is unfortunately probably going to mute and dull the colors from some of the best years that we’ve had,” says Schneider.

Some trees are dropping their leaves already, and while dryness may be to blame, there are also other factors that can cause this.

“Some of the earliest trees that will be dropping their leaves are going to be trees that are already stressed for different reasons. Maybe they’re diseased. Maybe they’re in urban areas where they’re susceptible to pollution, or maybe they don’t have a lot of good root structure because there’s roads and sidewalks. And those are some of the earliest ones we’ve already seen dropping leaves,” says Schneider.

According to the Travel Wisconsin fall color report, in a typical year, most of our area will see peak colors in mid-October. This year, the peak is expected to be in the second or third week of October.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tammy Baldwin in Eau Claire at CVTC
Baldwin Calls out NFL’s Poor Scheduling that Leaves Packers Fans High and Dry, and Reintroduces Go Pack Go Act
Sheriff Hakes
Sheriff Hakes releases statement on Chippewa County Board investigation
Travis Hakes
Chippewa County Board will hold discussion on Sheriff Hakes in October meeting
Hakes made a guarantee of accountability and transparency as sheriff, ahead of November 2022...
Sheriff Hakes stands by former promise of accountability after misconduct allegations
There’s no word on the nature of the threat.
Chippewa Falls Man Charged with Gun & Drug Crimes

Latest News

UW Schools See Increase in Enrollment for Fall 2023
UW Schools See Increase in Enrollment for Fall 2023
Rail Safety Week in Eau Claire
Rail Safety Week in Eau Claire
UW-Eau Claire's vice chancellor of enrollment management said retention was a key factor in...
UW schools see an increase in enrollment for Fall 2023
Kwik Trip's first store in South Dakota opened on Thursday, September 21, 2023.
Kwik Trip spreads into its sixth state with new store