Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce announces “Bravo to Business” winners

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Local businesses are being recognized for their contributions to the community.

Thursday night, the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its third “Bravo to Business” event at the Florian Gardens.

Finalists were revealed for five different awards, which Chamber President and CEO David Minor says are driven by community members.

“What’s nice about tonight is all of our finalists were nominated by somebody else,” Minor explained. “These are companies that didn’t put themselves out there, they were nominated, and somebody told us a great story, and then we took it from there.”

Minor says over 75 businesses were nominated this year, which were then boiled down to 16 finalists within the five categories.

The winners were announced at the event, and are as follows:

Emerging Business of the Year: Wisconsin Makers Market

Resilient Business of the Year: Eau Claire Energy Cooperative

Young Professionals Best Place to Work: Ayres

Small Business of the Year: Ferguson’s Orchards

Business of the Year: Royal Credit Union

