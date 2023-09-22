A few rain chances into the first weekend of fall as Western Wisconsin trends drier

We enjoyed another gorgeous day across the area as sunshine prevailed with afternoon highs feeling summer-like in the 80s. Pop-up showers and storms have developed into this evening, but those will diminish around sunset with a loss of daytime heating. Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies will take us into tonight with a light east-southeast wind and lows on the mild side in the upper 50s to low 60s. The final day of summer will bring partly to mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance for isolated showers and storms as the next storm system slowly moves out of Wyoming during the day. Winds will turn breezy at 10-15 mph from the east-southeast with afternoon highs forecast to reach the upper 70s. Clouds will stick around tomorrow night with increasing chances for showers and storms as temperatures cool to the low 60s.

Low pressure comes together out west with a few showers/storms possible Friday (WEAU)

There have been some adjustments to the weekend forecast as a large high pressure system now looks to center itself over the Northern Great Lakes Region. In doing so, it will effectively slow down the eastward progression of our surface low, as well as its parent upper-level low. Meanwhile, there will be drier air working into the state, only further preventing widespread, beneficial rain from reaching us. That said, you can still expect chances for at least a few showers or storms both Saturday and Sunday locally. Any of the appreciable rainfall currently appears to stay west of the state line, but things could certainly shift in some capacity between now and then. As for rain totals in Western Wisconsin, a third of an inch to a quarter inch or less can be expected. Breezy winds will also stick around with a mostly cloudy sky in store. After temperatures around 80 to kick off the weekend, we’ll be down near average in the low 70s on Sunday. Looking ahead to the first full week of fall, low pressure will drift to the southeast as it weakens with high pressure taking over to the northeast. This will lead to a stretch of dry weather with partly to mostly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures in the 70s.

