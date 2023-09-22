Gundersen affected by national cancer drug shortage

Gundersen Pharmacy is running low on many key cancer treatment drugs.
By Dashal Mentzel
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Health systems across the country are struggling to keep vital cancer medications on their shelves. Fluorouracil is just one of the many medications that is running low on Gundersen Health and other health system’s shelves.

Health experts say there is a national issue in the united states with a shortage of vital chemotherapy medicines that are the backbone of several of the curative intent treatment regimens for people with various different cancers, including testicular cancer, ovarian cancer, bladder cancer, and lung cancer.

They say its because factories that make the drugs are having disruptions and multiple issues.

Dr. Ben Parsons, the section chair for hematology at Gundersen, explains that the shortage is also creating a lot of extra work for the Gundersen staff.

“We’re taking a lot of additional manpower to try to make sure that we have a day-to-day supply, but we’re literally on the precipice of running out of these medicines when we generally have four to six week supplies of these medications. And we’re literally trying to source them directly for each patient and already making some decisions about how to best use these medicines and in situations that are lifesaving versus life threatening. And it’s a lot of hard choices to make,” says Parsons.

According to Dr. Parsons, contacting your senator or your congressman is a big step towards getting the word out about the shortage.

