New UW-Eau Claire event celebrates Hispanic and Latinx Heritage Month

By WEAU Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Students and faculty at UW-Eau Claire are celebrating Hispanic and Latinx Heritage Month with a brand new event.

“Una Noche en la Plaza: Grassroots Festival” brought together grassroots organizations that primarily work with Hispanic, Latinx and immigrant populations.

Students and community members met at the Chippewa Lounge along the Chippewa River to network with the organizations, and snack on ice cream and baked goods.

Event organizer Rosa Gómez says it’s important for students to know there is a community out there for them.

“I think higher education can be a really difficult thing to navigate for minority students, so knowing that there is a space for them, and knowing that they’re welcomed and that there’s resources available to them, I think is critical in navigating higher ed,” Gómez expressed.

Gómez hopes to bring the event back next year.

