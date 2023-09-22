Report on Sheriff Hakes investigation may be released in early October

Chippewa County Sheriff's Office
Chippewa County Sheriff's Office(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA CO., Wis. (WEAU) - Chippewa County officials are providing more details on when the investigation report into Sheriff Travis Hakes may be released.

In response to an open records request made by WEAU, County Human Resources Director Toni Hohlfelder sent the following statement:

“Your request was reviewed pursuant to Wis. Stat. §19.31- 19.39 and the determination has been made to release the report in redacted form. Pursuant to Wis. Stat. §19.356 (9) Sheriff Hakes will be provided with notice and an opportunity to augment the release of the record. As I must comply with this statutory provision, I am prohibited from providing the report to you until the notice and statutory time frame have elapsed. I anticipate this time frame elapsing on or after October 2, 2023. You will then be provided with access to the record.”

Sheriff Hakes could face a possible removal of office after the Chippewa County Board of Supervisors revealed accusations of misconduct.

The Chippewa County Board will be holding another discussion on the matter on October 10th. At that time, board members are expected to decide on “authorizing charges and charging parties to pursue statutory removal of the Sheriff via Chapter 17, Wis. Stats. removal process before the Governor.”

Wednesday, Sheriff Hakes released a statement responding to the misconduct accusations, which can be read in full here.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tammy Baldwin in Eau Claire at CVTC
Baldwin Calls out NFL’s Poor Scheduling that Leaves Packers Fans High and Dry, and Reintroduces Go Pack Go Act
Sheriff Hakes
Sheriff Hakes releases statement on Chippewa County Board investigation
Travis Hakes
Chippewa County Board will hold discussion on Sheriff Hakes in October meeting
Hakes made a guarantee of accountability and transparency as sheriff, ahead of November 2022...
Sheriff Hakes stands by former promise of accountability after misconduct allegations
There’s no word on the nature of the threat.
Chippewa Falls Man Charged with Gun & Drug Crimes

Latest News

Dry conditions may lower the amount of leaf colors for this fall season
Dry fall may have impact on leaves’ color changes
UW Schools See Increase in Enrollment for Fall 2023
UW Schools See Increase in Enrollment for Fall 2023
Rail Safety Week in Eau Claire
Rail Safety Week in Eau Claire
UW-Eau Claire's vice chancellor of enrollment management said retention was a key factor in...
UW schools see an increase in enrollment for Fall 2023