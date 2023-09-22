Report on Sheriff Hakes investigation may be released in early October

CHIPPEWA CO., Wis. (WEAU) - Chippewa County officials are providing more details on when the investigation report into Sheriff Travis Hakes may be released.

In response to an open records request made by WEAU, County Human Resources Director Toni Hohlfelder sent the following statement:

“Your request was reviewed pursuant to Wis. Stat. §19.31- 19.39 and the determination has been made to release the report in redacted form. Pursuant to Wis. Stat. §19.356 (9) Sheriff Hakes will be provided with notice and an opportunity to augment the release of the record. As I must comply with this statutory provision, I am prohibited from providing the report to you until the notice and statutory time frame have elapsed. I anticipate this time frame elapsing on or after October 2, 2023. You will then be provided with access to the record.”

Sheriff Hakes could face a possible removal of office after the Chippewa County Board of Supervisors revealed accusations of misconduct.

The Chippewa County Board will be holding another discussion on the matter on October 10th. At that time, board members are expected to decide on “authorizing charges and charging parties to pursue statutory removal of the Sheriff via Chapter 17, Wis. Stats. removal process before the Governor.”

Wednesday, Sheriff Hakes released a statement responding to the misconduct accusations, which can be read in full here.

