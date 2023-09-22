SportScene 13 for Thursday, September 21st

By JD Danielson
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In a potential prep football game-of-the-year, Regis plays host to Mondovi in a Cloverbelt conference classic.

Plus, high octane prep volleyball matchups across the Chippewa Valley, including Bloomer battling McDonell, Chippewa Falls hosting North, Memorial facing Rice Lake, and Altoona taking on Amery.

Also, the prep girls golf season nears its end, as the Big Rivers Conference and CloverCroix conferences host their conference championship tournaments.

Finally, both UW-Eau Claire soccer teams are in action, with the women facing Macalester, and the men taking on Crown College.

