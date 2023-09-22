‘There’s something in the water’: 10 sets of twins born at hospital

Long Beach's MemorialCare Miller Children's and Women's Hospital reported 10 sets of twins on...
Long Beach's MemorialCare Miller Children's and Women's Hospital reported 10 sets of twins on Thursday.
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Recent births at a California hospital have people seeing double.

Long Beach’s MemorialCare Miller Children’s and Women’s Hospital reported 10 sets of twins on Thursday, more than double the amount normally at the hospital at any given time.

“There’s something in the water. It’s great,” said mom Autumn Brook. “I’m hoping that maybe one day we can all get together and meet the other twins and just have a twin party.”

Twins occur naturally in 1 out of every 250 pregnancies, the Cleveland Clinic said.

Look at these twins! (Source: KCAL/KCBS/CNN)

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Tammy Baldwin in Eau Claire at CVTC
Baldwin Calls out NFL’s Poor Scheduling that Leaves Packers Fans High and Dry, and Reintroduces Go Pack Go Act
Hakes made a guarantee of accountability and transparency as sheriff, ahead of November 2022...
Sheriff Hakes stands by former promise of accountability after misconduct allegations
Kwik Trip's first store in South Dakota opened on Thursday, September 21, 2023.
Kwik Trip spreads into its sixth state with new store
Sheriff Hakes
Sheriff Hakes releases statement on Chippewa County Board investigation
There’s no word on the nature of the threat.
Chippewa Falls Man Charged with Gun & Drug Crimes

Latest News

FILE - The Amazon logo is seen, Sept. 6, 2012, in Santa Monica, Calif. Amazon said limited...
Amazon Prime Video will soon come with ads, or a $2.99 monthly charge to dodge them
The iPhone 15 Pro is shown after its introduction on the Apple campus, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023,...
Apple again issues ‘important security updates’ for iPhone
Online ranking service onlinecasinos.com is looking for someone to binge-watch shows on Netflix.
Company to pay someone to binge Netflix shows
Warrens Cranberry Festival 645AM