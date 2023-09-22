UW-Eau Claire hosts 2nd Business of Sports Symposium

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For the second time, UW-Eau Claire hosted their Business of Sports Symposium.

A panel of UWEC alumni traveled to Eau Claire to share their stories with students pursuing similar careers.

Chief Financial and Ticket Officer for Fiesta Bowl, Curt Krizan, says he wants to help students to the best of his ability.

“We give a little history of how we got from when we graduated from Eau Claire all the way up through where we are and our our role right now. But we allow the students to ask some really good questions. Like, how did you get there? You know, what mistakes did you make? Do I need to go this route or that route? And the biggest piece of advice that we’ve heard from the session this morning was networking and communicating, getting out there, getting outside your comfort zone,” Krizan said.

UWEC Dean of College of Business, Brewer Doran, said this event is a great way to look ahead to the future.

“We’re a D3 school, so our students are not going on to become pro players, but they’re going on to become big players in the front offices of big time sports. And so we wanted to expose those people to our students who want to stay in sports and don’t know how to get there,” Doran said.

The last symposium hosted by UWEC was in 2021, which, according to one of the senior managers for the Minnesota Twins, Jenna Bohanski, was a huge success, since it kickstarted her career.

“I’m going to talk about my career path, how I got to where I am today. And it actually was because of this same symposium we hosted two years ago. I attended as a student, went by myself, introduced myself to my current boss, Craig, talked to him for a couple of minutes, got his business card connected with him afterwards, and he recommended I apply for an internship with the Twins. I did. And here we are today,” Bohanski said.

Doran hopes Bohanski’s message resonates with students and pushes them to get out of their comfort zone.

“The big introductory panel gets to know who the people are and who they might want to talk, then we end with a networking reception, which is how Jana met her future boss. And so we hope that more of that will happen today. All of the people who come are willing to do internships and willing to help our students get ahead in the sports industry,” Doran said.

While they are here, members of the panel said they want students to reach out with any questions they may have.

UWEC officials said over 300 students registered to partake in this year’s Business of Sports Symposium.

