Altoona welcomes thousands of people to their 5th annual Ginormous Pumpkin Festival

Pumpkins of all sizes were judged earlier Saturday in Altoona for their annual festival(weau)
By Ellie Ulbricht
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - A festival based on a fall tradition has been hosted by Altoona for 5 years now, and it definitely gives the city pumpkin to talk about!

Ginormous Pumpkin Festival kicked off this morning and included a variety of different activities for all ages, like pumpkin and dog costume contests, food, music, and more.

Organizer, Shannon Engel, said this festival is based around their abnormally large gourds, and they hope to break some records this year.

“The river prairie ginormous pumpkin fest. We have pumpkins ranging anywhere from 40 to over 2,000 pounds. Some today weighed around 2,500 pounds. The Wisconsin state record is 2,283 pounds. The world record is 2,702 pounds,” Engel said.

Engel said about 4,000 people participated in this year’s festival

