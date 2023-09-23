Bicyclist hit, killed by pickup truck while riding to raise money for injured cyclists

Robert Hurd was reportedly struck by a pickup truck while traveling across the country raising money for a nonprofit that helps fellow bicyclists.(GoFundMe)
CROSBY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) - A bicyclist was hit and killed by a truck while he was riding to raise money for other cyclists.

KCBD reports that 62-year-old Robert Hurd was riding his bicycle along the shoulder on U.S. Route 62 in Crosby County when he was struck by a pickup truck Thursday morning.

Authorities said the truck was traveling in the outside lane when Hurd veered into its travel lane before being hit by the vehicle.

According to a GoFundMe, Hurd was traveling across the county to raise money for a nonprofit organization that educates motorists and cyclists while helping injured bicyclists.

“I will be riding my bike across the country starting in San Francisco back home to Connecticut,” Hurd shared on the fundraiser. “I would love to raise money for athletes who have been injured in car crashes. My goal is to raise $10,000 to donate to Please Be Kind to Cyclists.”

Hurd shared that he was hit by a car in 2015 while cycling and spent two weeks in the hospital recovering from that crash.

“I now have the privilege to share my story and eight years later I want to give back,” Hurd shared.

Texas authorities have not released any further information regarding Thursday’s crash.

