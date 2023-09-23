More rain Saturday night and Sunday, slowly trending drier next week

Showers and a few thunderstorms are once again on their way from Iowa into western Wisconsin. Out ahead of that, it is a mostly cloudy and gloomy day across the area. Some people may have been lucky enough to see a few rays of sunshine, but that is more the exception than the rule today! It is all because of a large storm complex that is impacting most of the central US, from Texas into Canada. This system is very slowly moving eastward, but it is held up by areas of high pressure over the southeastern US and near Hudson Bay in Canada. That means that also this evening and tonight, we are still dealing with multiple rounds of rain. The rain can be heavy at times and a few rumbles of thunder are certainly possible. Temperatures won’t drop much because of the cloud cover, and the strong southeast winds. Lows will mainly be in the upper-50s.

The large storm complex over the central US remains in place. The storms over New England starts to move out, while a new storm system approaches the Pacific Northwest. (WEAU)

Sunday, the large area of low pressure is still affecting us, with multiple rounds of rain. The chance of thunderstorms decreases, but an isolated instance of thunder is possible. Most of the rain on Sunday is expected during the morning, with more drier periods later in the afternoon and possibly a few peaks of sunshine. Otherwise we will be cloudy to mostly cloudy once again with highs in the upper-60s. Southeast winds will also remain breezy. Monday will be a very similar day, but winds will become calmer. There are again multiple chances for showers and highs are around 70. Tuesday, we could still see a few lingering showers, but we are starting to trend drier from west to east. It will remain cloudy though, also as we go into Wednesday. By Thursday, the sun will start to show itself more and more, with temperatures increasing into the mid to upper-70s!

