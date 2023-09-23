One person dead in crash near Elk Mound

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a crash in Dunn County.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the crash occurred on WIS 29 westbound at State Highway 29 near Elk Mound.

Deputies believe an 18-year-old woman from Fairchild was driving a car traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes when it hit a semi. The semi, driven by a 35-year-old man from Minneapolis, then traveled through the median, across the eastbound lanes and into a ditch where the semi jackknifed.

The 18-year-old woman driving the car died at the scene. The driver of the semi was taken to a hospital for their injuries.

The names of those involved are not being released at this time. The crash is still under investigation.

