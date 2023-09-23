Rainy and breezy weekend with seasonable temperatures

Weekend Outlook for September 23-24
Weekend Outlook for September 23-24(WEAU)
By Kevin Bloemberg
Updated: 46 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Storm systems will impact us for most of this weekend! Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected through Sunday, with some very healthy amounts of rain. Temperatures will be near or even a little bit above average.

We will be mostly dry this morning, but a few showers and even some thunderstorms remain in place. Some people might even get a peek of sunshine! We start off the dry pretty mild, with temperatures mainly in the 60s. This afternoon, rain and storm chances will start to increase again from west to east. Especially into the evening hours, we could see more rain moving into the area. Winds will also start to increase from the southeast. Generally, they will be between 10 and 20 mph, but at times they can exceed 20 mph, with gusts closer to 30 mph! This wind will also bring in some warmer temperatures, despite the cloud cover. Our southern counties could hit the upper-70, but low-70s will be the norm farther north, including in Eau Claire. Into tonight, temperatures will be in the low-60s or upper-50s, with still a few showers and storms possible.

Sunday, we are still expecting some lingering showers, but they will be weaker and become more scattered. When this whole event is set and done, we may have picked up anywhere between 1-3″ of rain, with locally higher amounts over 4″ possible! That would make this the most significant rainmaker of the summer. We will also end up in a cooler air mass, with highs only in the low-70 or upper-60s, which is actually very close to average. We could start to see some more sunshine in the afternoon, and that gives a brief look into what next week will look like! For more details, go to our First Alert page right here on weau.com!

