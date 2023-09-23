Registered sex offender surrenders to police after intending to flee

(MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A registered sex offender surrendered to the Chippewa Falls Police Department after intending to flee Friday afternoon.

According to a Facebook post from the Chippewa Falls Police Department, around 12:25 p.m., officers were notified by the Department of Corrections (DOC) that Todd Leary, a registered sex offender on parole, cut off his ankle monitor near the Pearl Street Apartments next to St. Charles Borromeo Primary School.

Staff at St. Charles Borromeo Primary School were notified and put their safety protocol into effect. Officers also placed themselves around the school while others searched the area. School Resource Officers in other schools within the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District were aware of the situation and notified staff at other schools who also followed their safety protocols.

Leary was found at the apartments on Pearl Street and was taken into custody. Staff with the police department said there was no indication he approached the school. Leary reportedly shared his only intent was to flee the area, however, he changed his mind and surrendered peacefully to officers.

Staff with the Chippewa Falls Police Department said there was consistent communication for multiple school districts and students were safe at all times.

