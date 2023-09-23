Rounds of showers and storms expected this weekend as temperatures cool

Clouds dominated throughout much of today with a few scattered showers around this afternoon. The summer season is ending with temperatures near average in the low to mid-70s. Widespread, beneficial rainfall is working into our southern counties this evening with the rest of Western Wisconsin expected to see it tonight. This comes as moisture continues to increase ahead of our developing storm system that is currently over Wyoming. Periods of heavy rainfall are likely through the overnight hours with some embedded thunderstorms also possible. Winds will increase at 10-15 mph from the east and southeast with overnight lows staying mild in the low 60s. By tomorrow morning, most locations will have picked up between 0.50″ and 1.50″, with locally higher amounts not being ruled out. The fall season officially kicks off this weekend, bringing more rain chances across the area. After our widespread precipitation moves out around daybreak, we’ll have periods of scattered showers and storms tomorrow under a mostly cloudy sky. An isolated strong to severe storm is possible in our western-most counties, but the greatest severe risk lies along and west of I-35. Breezy to windy conditions are expected at times from the southeast with gusts up to 30 mph possible. Depending on cloud cover, afternoon highs are forecast to only reach the mid-70s.

Low pressure moves over the Dakotas with waves of showers/storms expected Saturday (WEAU)

As our surface low and its parent upper-level low traverse the Northern Plains with an associated front tomorrow night, chances for widespread rain and a few storms will pick back up with periods of heavier rainfall likely. Southeasterly winds will also turn stronger with higher gusts expected. The line of showers will then start to fall apart with eastward progression Sunday as it runs into drier air from a high pressure system to the northeast. That said, a chance for scattered showers will still exist Sunday with cloudy skies and winds staying breezy from the southeast at 10-20 mph. As a result, temperatures will have a hard time getting out of the upper 60s. By the end of the weekend, forecast guidance indicates that much of the area could pick up between one and three inches of much-needed rain with locally higher amounts not out of the question once again. It currently appears that the upper low will linger in the region on Monday, which could touch off a few more showers with clouds also sticking around. Some sunshine returns on Tuesday as our weather-maker finally weakens and departs with a large high pressure center taking hold to the east. This will allow for plenty of sunshine late next week as temperatures stay mild in the 70s.

