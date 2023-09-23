Sanitary manholes to be replaced on North Veterans Pkwy

Marshfield, Wis. (WEAU) - The right/outside lane of north traffic will be closed on North Veterans Pkwy in Marshfield, WI.

This closure will start on September 25th, 2023, at 6:30 A.M. and end on September 27th, 2023.

The purpose behind the closure is to replace sanitary manholes, according to officials.

Any questions regarding the closure can be answered through the Marshfield Street Division.

