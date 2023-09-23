SportScene 13 for Friday, September 22nd (Part 2)
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Prep football action continues on with back-and-forth conference matchups.
Games include Stanley-Boyd battling Neillsville/Granton, Fall Creek taking on Elk Mound, Cadott hosting Clear Lake, Colfax facing Elmwood/Plum City, St. Croix Falls on the road to Cameron, and Northwestern facing off with Chetek-Weyerhauser among others.
Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.