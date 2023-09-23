Truck driver helps family stranded on side of road in Texas heat: ‘I’m glad I was there’

A truck driver helped a family with an infant after their car broke down in the scorching Texas...
A truck driver helped a family with an infant after their car broke down in the scorching Texas heat.(KHOU via CNN)
By Rekha Muddaraj, KHOU
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KHOU) - A truck driver is now an honorary deputy after he rescued a family from the scorching Houston heat a few weeks ago.

Mark Sellers, a truck driver for H-E-B, says he saw the couple with an infant on the side of the road having car trouble.

According to Sellers, the heat index was over 100 degrees that day, so he pulled over and let the family cool off in his vehicle while they called for help.

“I’m glad I was there. I am not one for attention, but this is a feel-good story,” Sellers said.

The Mizell family said Sellers is their hero for helping them and their 8-week-old daughter during rush hour traffic.

“You don’t expect to ever be in a situation like that. And it was just terrifying,” said first-time mother Starla Mizell. “I know that he was a vessel for God to help us. I know that for sure.”

Sellers was celebrated on Thursday for his actions. His colleagues said helping others comes naturally to him.

According to the company, Sellers has been an employee for 14 years.

Copyright 2023 KHOU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tammy Baldwin in Eau Claire at CVTC
Baldwin Calls out NFL’s Poor Scheduling that Leaves Packers Fans High and Dry, and Reintroduces Go Pack Go Act
Kwik Trip's first store in South Dakota opened on Thursday, September 21, 2023.
Kwik Trip spreads into its sixth state with new store
Hakes made a guarantee of accountability and transparency as sheriff, ahead of November 2022...
Sheriff Hakes stands by former promise of accountability after misconduct allegations
Chippewa County Sheriff's Office
Report on Sheriff Hakes investigation may be released in early October
Sheriff Hakes
Sheriff Hakes releases statement on Chippewa County Board investigation

Latest News

Sheneen McClain, mother of Elijah McClain, looks on outside the courtroom at the Adams County...
Video of Elijah McClain’s stop by police shown as officers on trial in Black man’s death
This Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
Tropical Storm Ophelia off the mid-Atlantic coast producing winds just below hurricane force
UW-Eau Claire Hosts 2nd Business of Sports Symposium
UW-Eau Claire Hosts 2nd Business of Sports Symposium
AAUW Hosts 60th Annual Book Sale
AAUW Hosts 60th Annual Book Sale
500 Volunteers Participate in Day of Caring
500 Volunteers Participate in Day of Caring