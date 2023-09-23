Walk to End Alzheimer’s raises over $90,000

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For decades, a simple walk has been able to raise thousands of dollars for an incurable disease.

Saturday, the Alzheimer’s Association hosted their annual “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” event in Eau Claire.

Hundreds of people showed up in support of the over 6,000,000 people suffering from Alzheimer’s in the United States.

Executive Director for the Alzheimer’s Association, Dave Grams, said that the money helps fund research of the disease.

“The funds raised are used to help advance global research. The Alzheimer’s Association is the largest global funder of Alzheimer’s and dementia research, more than $360 million in funds currently available. But it also goes to help raise awareness to education in the community, as well as care and support for people who are living with the disease, as well as those who are caregivers,” Grams said.

Walk to end Alzheimer’s has raised over $90,000 so far, but Grams said he has high hopes for them reaching $100,000 this year for the Alzheimer’s Association.

