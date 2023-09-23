Walk to End Alzheimer’s raises over $90,000

A walk to raise money to end Alzheimer's took place earlier Saturday morning at UWEC
A walk to raise money to end Alzheimer's took place earlier Saturday morning at UWEC(weau)
By Ellie Ulbricht
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For decades, a simple walk has been able to raise thousands of dollars for an incurable disease.

Saturday, the Alzheimer’s Association hosted their annual “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” event in Eau Claire.

Hundreds of people showed up in support of the over 6,000,000 people suffering from Alzheimer’s in the United States.

Executive Director for the Alzheimer’s Association, Dave Grams, said that the money helps fund research of the disease.

“The funds raised are used to help advance global research. The Alzheimer’s Association is the largest global funder of Alzheimer’s and dementia research, more than $360 million in funds currently available. But it also goes to help raise awareness to education in the community, as well as care and support for people who are living with the disease, as well as those who are caregivers,” Grams said.

Walk to end Alzheimer’s has raised over $90,000 so far, but Grams said he has high hopes for them reaching $100,000 this year for the Alzheimer’s Association.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chippewa County Board in special session September 19th
Lawyer for Sheriff Hakes sends letter to county board, claims meeting violated state law
Tammy Baldwin in Eau Claire at CVTC
Baldwin Calls out NFL’s Poor Scheduling that Leaves Packers Fans High and Dry, and Reintroduces Go Pack Go Act
Police said neighborhood surveillance video helped them to identify the suspect and the car he...
Man accused of trying to abduct 6 women
Chippewa County Sheriff's Office
Report on Sheriff Hakes investigation may be released in early October
Kwik Trip's first store in South Dakota opened on Thursday, September 21, 2023.
Kwik Trip spreads into its sixth state with new store

Latest News

Pumpkins of all sizes were judged earlier Saturday in Altoona for their annual festival
Altoona welcomes thousands of people to their 5th annual Ginormous Pumpkin Festival
Registered sex offender surrenders to police after intending to flee
Servicing a furnace
‘Project Heat’s On’ services 30 local veterans homes
One person dead in crash near Elk Mound