By Eleanor Bland
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A walk to support people with down syndrome was held today with around 600 people attending.

The 17th Annual Chippewa Valley Down Syndrome Awareness Walk put on by The down Syndrome Association of Wisconsin was filled with community members who want to celebrate their loved ones with down syndrome or related disabilities.

The event held many activities to raise money, from team competitions to raffle baskets.

Event planner of the Chippewa Valley DSAW, Steph Olson believes events like this are a great start for normalizing down syndrome.

“It is really important to get individuals with down syndrome out into the community, make it more of a regular occurrence to see them out and about. So we at Down Syndrome Association Wisconsin actually are really getting into starting it’s employment services where they can get jobs in and become a contributing member of society”, says Olson.

The money raised today will help fund DSAW’s music therapy and online classes for people with down syndrome.

